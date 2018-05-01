Heathers Reboot Gets New Series Premiere Date at Paramount Network

After being postponed due to the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., Paramount Network’s long-awaited Heathers series — a reboot of the iconic 1988 film — finally has a new premiere date.

As announced today on the show’s Instagram account, Heathers will premiere on Tuesday, July 10:

Following in the footsteps of the original film, the Heathers reboot stars Grace Victoria Cox (Under the Dome) as Veronica Sawyer, an unassuming teenager who takes on her school’s mean-girl trio — also known as “the Heathers” — with an assist from her unhinged new pal/lover J.D. (played by Quantico‘s James Scully). But in a very 2018 twist, the clique includes a plus-sized, body-positive Heather (played by Melanie Field) and another (played by Brendan Scannell) who identifies as gender-queer.

Shannen Doherty, who starred in the movie, also appears in the new series, as does Selma Blair — always a sight for sore eyes.

Will you be tuning into Heathers this summer? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.