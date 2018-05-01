TVLine Items: Busy Philipps Talk Show, Strange Angel Trailer and More

Busy Philipps‘ delightful Instagram stories are getting the TV treatment.

E! has ordered Busy Tonight (working title), a talk show hosted and executive-produced by the Cougar Town actress, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDUnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Enlists Busy Philipps for Season 4 Guest Stint

The program will feature comedic commentary and interviews, as well as behind-the-Instagram-stories segments.

In other E! pickup news, the network has greenlit a docuseries starring singer Ashlee Simpson-Ross and her husband Evan Ross, in addition to announcing the return of the E! True Hollywood Story franchise.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* CBS All Access has released a trailer for its upcoming drama series Strange Angel, which follows brilliant rocket engineer Jack Parsons (Electric Dreams‘ Jack Reynor), who by night is a performer of sex magic rituals and a disciple to occultist Aleister Crowley. Rupert Friend (Homeland) co-stars in the show, premiering Thursday, June 14 on the streaming service.

* Legion Season 2 has received an additional episode, expanding this year’s count to 11 and pushing the finale to Tuesday, June 12 at 10/9c on FX.

* HBO Documentary Films has greenlit a docuseries based on Michelle McNamara’s true-crime book I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer, Deadline reports. The bestseller was thrust into the spotlight last Tuesday when former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo was arrested and identified as the serial killer.

* Jimmy Kimmel will provide the narration for ABC’s comedy pilot Man of the House, starring Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) and Leslie Bibb (GCB, Popular), Deadline reports.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?