Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star: Yes, More Infinity War Tie-Ins Are Coming

The following contains the mildest of spoilers from the movie Avengers: Infinity War.

TV’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is by no means done acknowledging the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Already, in the April 27 episode, Mack’s friend Tony Caine (aka Candy Man) made a fleeting reference to “all the weird stuff happening in New York,” when he met up with Daisy.

Without spoiling much of anything, yes, the Marvel blockbuster’s first scenes in Earth take place in the Big Apple, home to Tony Stark and Peter Parker.

And more nods are still to come, as Coulson & Co. — who last week were sealed off in the Lighthouse, unable to communicate with the outside world — get wind of what’s going down.

“Yeah, we do have stuff in the background periodically that references and ties into whats going on with Avengers: Infinity War,” Adrian Pasdar, who plays Talbot on the TV series, told TVLine during a Tuesday interview. “Yeah, they use that. They always tie in very well with what’s going on [in the movies].”

But as for ABC’s S.H.I.E.L.D. series truly tying in with Infinity War — namely, its game-changing final act — Pasdar was unable to weigh in, having not yet seen the recent theatrical release. (And we weren’t about to spoil Graviton!)

“I was invited to the premiere and I just couldn’t make it,” he said, a bit sheepishly.

“I just don’t get out as much as people think I do,” explained he who has voiced Tony Stark/Iron Man in a variety of animated projects. “I feel like a vegetarian butcher — I work in the business, but I don’t sample the food!”

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Fridays at 9/8c.