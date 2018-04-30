Shania Twain to Host Country Music Competition Series for USA Network

Reality TV apparently does impress Shania Twain much: The singer has been tapped to headline a country music competition series for USA Network.

Titled Real Country, the project — which finds the former Voice advisor co-hosting alongside fellow country music star Jake Owen — emerging solo artists, duos and groups will perform in showcases that spotlight “the rich traditions, songs and themes of specific country genres,” per USA. The best artists from each showcase will perform in a grand finale, for the chance to be named one of country music’s next breakout acts.

The news comes just weeks after Twain found herself in the headlines after saying she would have voted for President Trump given the opportunity. “I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest,” she told The Guardian. “Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bulls–t. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

Twain later walked back those comments, saying in a statement, “I would like to apologize to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context.”

Regarding Real Country, Twain said, “It’s been an incredible year for me, releasing my new album and coming back to country music. I feel it’s time for me to add my own support in finding our greatest undiscovered talent. It’s beyond thrilling to be leading the charge with Real Country, and I’m on a mission to find artists who will keep country music diverse and dynamic. The kind of diversity that inspired all of us.”

Real Country is slated to bow this fall.