Homeland Eyes Move to Israel, Major Time Jump for Final Season

It appears Homeland will skip over the immediate aftermath of that grim Season 7 finale, which found Carrie‘s (Claire Danes) mental faculties severely compromised following a seven-month, meds-free POW stint in Russia. According to exec producer Alex Gansa, the Showtime drama’s eighth — and likely final — season will not pick up where Sunday’s cliffhanger left off. What’s more, when the series returns next year, the action will shift back overseas (after two consecutive seasons in the U.S.).

“We’re going to start fresh in Season 8 and probably do a fairly big time jump between 7 and 8,” Gansa told EW.com. “We’ll tell a very contained story, hopefully in Israel.”

Although Showtime has yet to officially confirm Danes’ recent assertion that Homeland will end with Season 8, Gansa left little doubt that the end is near. “[Season 7 arranges] all the pieces on the chessboard to make that a proper finale for the story we’ve been telling,” he noted to the site. “We get to play [Season 7] in D.C with the intention of taking us overseas for one last chapter… We get to pull out all the stops this year and then get to the emotional heart of things in Season 8.”