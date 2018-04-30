Ratings: American Idol Hits 6-Week High With Disney Night, Timeless Up

ABC’s American Idol, with Sunday’s live “Disney Night” performance/results show, drew 8 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating, ticking up in audience while surging 20 percent in the demo week-to-week to mark a 6-week high and equal its best rating since the revival premiere.

Leading out of that, Deception (3.7 mil/0.8) surged 33 percent to hit its second best rating to date. Opening ABC’s night, AFV (5.8 mil/1.2) was up 20 percent.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Instinct (7 mil/0.6) and Madam Secretary (6 mil/0.6) were steady, while NCIS: LA (7.5 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth in the demo to match its series low.

NBC | Little Big Shots (6 mil/0.8) and Genius Junior (3.7 mil/0.6) were steady, while Timeless (2.62 mil/0.6) ticked up in both measures.

FOX | Bob’s Burgers (1.9 mil/0.8) and The Simpsons (2.4 mil/0.9) were steady, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2 mil/0.9), Family Guy (2.3 mil/1.0) and Last Man on Earth (1.8 mil/0.7) each ticked up a tenth.

