13 Reasons Why Sets Season 2 Premiere Date — Watch Video Announcement

Dig out your tape recorder — or should we say, say cheese? — because 13 Reasons Why is back for a second season.

Season 2 of Netflix’s teen drama will premiere on Friday, May 18, the streaming service announced Monday.

Per the official release, the sophomore season will pick up “in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous Polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.”

Season 1 of 13 Reasons Why drew controversy for its handling of topics including suicide, bullying and depression. Recently, Netflix committed to taking actions to “help support more meaningful conversations” ahead of Season 2, including streaming videos of the actors discussing ways to get support.

Although Jay Asher’s novel, on which the first season is based, does not have a sequel, the author said he would be open to continuing the story.

“I’d just like a continuation of all those characters,” he told EW. “What happens to Clay? How do people react to what Alex did at the very end? What’s going to happen to Mr. Porter? I’d thought of a sequel at some point. I’d brainstormed it, but decided I wasn’t going to write it. So I’d love to see it.”

After Asher was expelled from the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators in February for violating its harassment code, Netflix released a statement saying that the author would not be involved in Season 2 of the teen drama.

Watch the trailer above, then hit the comments to let us know which of Hannah’s friends you are most excited to see again.