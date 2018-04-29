Daytime Emmy Awards Winners List

The 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are currently being handed out at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, and live-streamed via Facebook, Twitter and the Daytime Emmys website.

General Hospital had entered this year’s Daytime Emmys with the most nominations of any soap (26). Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless each started out with 25 nods, while The Bold and the Beautiful had 18.

Sunday’s winners in major daytime drama, talk and other categories are denoted below. Refresh for the latest.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R)

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH)

Marci Miller (Abigail, Days)

Maura West (Ava, GH)

Laura Wright (Carly, GH)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R)

Michael Easton (Finn, GH)

John McCook (Eric, B&B)

Billy Miller (Jason/Drew, GH)

James Reynolds (Abe, Days)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Marla Adams, (Dina, Y&R)

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) — WINNER

Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, Days)

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R)

Mishael Morgan (Hilary, Y&R)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Wally Kurth (Ned, GH)

Chandler Massey (Will, Days)

Anthony Montgomery (Andre, GH)

Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R)

Greg Vaughan (Eric, Days) — WINNER

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Reign Edwards (Nicole, B&B)

Hayley Erin (Kiki, GH)

Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R)

Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, Days)

Chloe Lanier (Nelle, GH) — WINNER

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lucas Adams (Tripp, Days)

Rome Flynn (Zende, B&B) — WINNER

Tristan Lake Leabu (Reed, Y&R)

Casey Moss (JJ, Days)

Hudson West (Jake, GH)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ryan Ashton (Zach Sinnett, Y&R)

Robb Derringer (Scooter Nelson, Days)

John Enos (Roger, Days)

Morgan Fairchild (Anjelica, Days)

Vernee Watson (Stella Henry, GH) — WINNER

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives — WINNER

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives — WINNER

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay The Series — WINNER

Eastsiders

Ladies of the Lake

Tainted Dreams

Venice The Series

Zac & Mia

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal — WINNER

Chris Harrison, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right — WINNER

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

OUTSTANDING LEGAL COURTROOM PROGRAM

Couples Court With the Cutlers

Divorce Court

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis — WINNER

Justice With Judge Mablean

The People’s Court

OUTSTANDING MORNING PROGRAM

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America — WINNER

Today

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

Access Hollywood

Daily Mail TV

E! News

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOSTS

Kit Hoover and Natalie Morales, Access Hollywood Live

Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show

Larry King, Larry King Now

Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron, Pickler and Ben

Steve Harvey, Steve

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

The Chew

The Dr. Oz Show — WINNER

Larry King Now

Megyn Kelly Today

Steve

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOSTS

Harry Connick Jr., Harry

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Megan McCain, Paula Faris and Jedediah Bila, The View

Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Sheryl Underwood, The Talk

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

Ellen

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Real

The View

The Talk

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Vivian Howard, A Chef’s Life

Giada De Laurentiis, Giada Entertains

Guy Fieri, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen

Lidia Bastianich, Lidia’s Kitchen — WINNER

Danny Bowien, Mind of A Chef