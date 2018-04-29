Daytime Emmy Awards Winners List

The 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are currently being handed out at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, and live-streamed via Facebook, Twitter and the Daytime Emmys website.
General Hospital had entered this year’s Daytime Emmys with the most nominations of any soap (26). Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless each started out with 25 nods, while The Bold and the Beautiful had 18.
Sunday’s winners in major daytime drama, talk and other categories are denoted below. Refresh for the latest.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R)
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH)
Marci Miller (Abigail, Days)
Maura West (Ava, GH)
Laura Wright (Carly, GH)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R)
Michael Easton (Finn, GH)
John McCook (Eric, B&B)
Billy Miller (Jason/Drew, GH)
James Reynolds (Abe, Days)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Marla Adams, (Dina, Y&R)
Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) — WINNER
Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, Days)
Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R)
Mishael Morgan (Hilary, Y&R)
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Wally Kurth (Ned, GH)
Chandler Massey (Will, Days)
Anthony Montgomery (Andre, GH)
Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R)
Greg Vaughan (Eric, Days) — WINNER
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Reign Edwards (Nicole, B&B)
Hayley Erin (Kiki, GH)
Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R)
Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, Days)
Chloe Lanier (Nelle, GH) — WINNER
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lucas Adams (Tripp, Days)
Rome Flynn (Zende, B&B) — WINNER
Tristan Lake Leabu (Reed, Y&R)
Casey Moss (JJ, Days)
Hudson West (Jake, GH)
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Ryan Ashton (Zach Sinnett, Y&R)
Robb Derringer (Scooter Nelson, Days)
John Enos (Roger, Days)
Morgan Fairchild (Anjelica, Days)
Vernee Watson (Stella Henry, GH) — WINNER
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives — WINNER
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives — WINNER
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay The Series — WINNER
Eastsiders
Ladies of the Lake
Tainted Dreams
Venice The Series
Zac & Mia
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal — WINNER
Chris Harrison, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right — WINNER
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
OUTSTANDING LEGAL COURTROOM PROGRAM
Couples Court With the Cutlers
Divorce Court
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis — WINNER
Justice With Judge Mablean
The People’s Court
OUTSTANDING MORNING PROGRAM
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America — WINNER
Today
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access Hollywood
Daily Mail TV
E! News
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOSTS
Kit Hoover and Natalie Morales, Access Hollywood Live
Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show
Larry King, Larry King Now
Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron, Pickler and Ben
Steve Harvey, Steve
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The Chew
The Dr. Oz Show — WINNER
Larry King Now
Megyn Kelly Today
Steve
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOSTS
Harry Connick Jr., Harry
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Megan McCain, Paula Faris and Jedediah Bila, The View
Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Sheryl Underwood, The Talk
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
Ellen
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Real
The View
The Talk
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Vivian Howard, A Chef’s Life
Giada De Laurentiis, Giada Entertains
Guy Fieri, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen
Lidia Bastianich, Lidia’s Kitchen — WINNER
Danny Bowien, Mind of A Chef