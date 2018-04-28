Tremors Sequel Series Dead at Syfy

Nearly a year after Syfy first announced that it was developing a sequel series to the 1990 cult classic Tremors, star Kevin Bacon has confirmed that the follow-up is not moving past the pilot stage.

Bacon on Friday shared the news via an Instagram post, saying, “Sad to report that my dream of revisiting the world of Perfection will not become a reality. Although we made a fantastic pilot… the network has decided not to move forward.”

The quasi revival was said to have been set 25 years after the events of the original film. According to the previously released logline, the pilot would have found the killer worms back to wreak havoc on the aforementioned Nevada desert town, forcing an aged, alcoholic Valentine McKee (Bacon) to once again save humanity.

The pilot, written by Andrew Miller (The Secret Circle), also featured Hunter Parrish (Weeds), Brandon Jay McLaren (Graceland), P.J. Byrne (Big Little Lies), Megan Ketch (Jane the Virgin), Emily Tremaine (Vinyl), Ebonée Noel (Wrecked), Shiloh Fernandez (Gypsy) and Haley Tju (Bella and the Bulldogs).

A previous Tremors TV series — a follow-up to the direct-to-video sequel Tremors 3: Back to Perfection — aired on Syfy back in 2003, but was cancelled after just one season.

Tremors‘ fate was called into question last November when Bacon attached himself to the Showtime drama pilot City on a Hill.

