Bill Maher to Roseanne: Next Season Should Be About the Conners 'Being Screwed' by President Trump

Bill Maher on Friday cut New Rules short to share an open letter to “dear friend” Roseanne Barr.

The seven-minute segment found the Real Time host addressing the success of the Roseanne revival, while also questioning both Barr and her character’s controversial support of President Trump.

“It’s 2018 and we have to talk about Trump,” Maher said. “Like it or not, you’re now the face of the Trump supporter, because you really do speak for a certain kind of American who knows they’re being screwed by someone, they just don’t know who. But here’s what you’re missing about Trump: When he says he’s looking out for the little guy, he’s talking about his d—k.”

Later, Maher opined that making Roseanne Conner a Republican was the equivalent of making Will Truman a heterosexual in the Will & Grace revival. Then, after pointing out that Roseanne and Dan aren’t able to afford their prescription medications in Season 10 because “Trump sold out to big pharma and sabotaged Obamacare,” he went on to suggest a new storyline for Season 11:

“If in the next six months, you don’t see Trump’s magic starting to work for you… if you’re still trading pills and driving an Uber, wouldn’t the more realistic plot line for Season 2 be your disillusionment with Donald Trump?” he asked. “There’s no shame in it. You saw a miracle product on TV, and you ordered it. You impulse-purchased a Trump. It promised to drain swamps, build walls and make things great again. But you got it home, and it flooded your basement, maxed out your credit card and dropped your phone in the toilet.”

