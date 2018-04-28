Set Your DVR: Here's What's New and Returning the Week of April 29

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “go90” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to Set Your DVR.

This week, CBS puts Sherlock and Watson back to work… USA Network returns to Colony… and ABC launches the all-athletes edition of Dancing With the Stars you always, always wished for. To help you keep tabs on it all, TVLine presents this handy list of the biggest scripted premieres from the seven days ahead.

SUNDAY, APRIL 29

9 pm Good Witch Season 4 premiere (Hallmark)

MONDAY, APRIL 30

8 pm Dancing With the Stars: Athletes premiere (ABC)

10 pm Elementary Season 6 premiere (CBS)

TUESDAY, MAY 1

12 am Take My Wife Season 2 premiere (Starz.com; previously on Seeso)

9 pm The Haves and the Have Nots midseason premiere (OWN)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 2

12 am Cobra Kai series premiere (YouTube Red)

10 pm Colony Season 3 premiere (USA Network)

FRIDAY, MAY 4

12 am Dear White People Season 2 premiere (Netflix; 10 episodes)

12 am A Little Help With Carol Burnett series premiere (Netflix; 12 episodes)

SATURDAY, MAY 5

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live returns with host Donald Glover/musical guest Childish Gambino (NBC)

