Ratings: Quantico Returns Down

On a sad little first Thursday of May Sweeps where broadcast shows were at best steady, Quantico opened Season 3 with 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, down in the demo from both its sophomore average (2.8 mil/0.7) and finale (2.7 mil/0.6), tying its series low. May Sweeps Preview and Finale Spoilers Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Opening ABC’s night, Grey’s Anatomy (6.5 mil/1.4) slipped three tenths to a new demo low, while Station 19 (5.2 mil/0.9) was down two tenths.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supernatural (1.5 mil/0.4) ticked down a tenth; Arrow (910K/0.3) was steady in the demo while dipping to its second-smallest audience ever.

CBS | Big Bang (11.5 mil/1.9) and Young Sheldon (11 mil/1.7) respectively dropped 20 and 10 percent to new series lows. Mom (8.5 mil/1.3) dipped a tenth, while Life in Pieces (6.3 mil/1.0) and SWAT (5.3 mil/0.8) were steady.

NBC | Superstore (2.9 mil/0.7), AP Bio (1.8 mil/0.5) and Chicago Fire (5.4 mil/0.9) each dipped a tenth, with the latter tying its demo low. Champions (1.5 mil/0.4) was steady.

FOX | NFL draft coveraged averaged 3.8 mil and a 1.1.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.