Arrow Photos: A New (Yet Familiar?) Green Arrow Crashes Oliver's Trial

Well, this name wasn’t on the witness list!

In new photos from next Thursday’s Arrow (The CW, 9/8c), Oliver’s trial is interrupted by a most unexpected and yet familiar face.

As teased on social media and now touted in the latest promo, former series regular Colin Donnell will make another Season 6 encore when the prosecution’s contention that Mayor Queen moonlights as the Green Arrow is seemingly crumbled by the appearance of the late Tommy Merlyn, as the costumed vigilante.

There’s no doubt more to the twist than meets the eye — was Tommy resurrected via the Lazarus Pit? Or is this another Earth’s version of him? — but putting that aside for now: Could the miraculous return be just what Oliver needs to escape going to jail? (Tommy might actually need help on that front, too.)

Since his character was killed off in the Season 1 finale, Donnell has appeared via flashbacks and as Tommy’s Earth-X doppelganger aka Prometheus-X, but “this [episode] gives him something to chew on, which I think will be pretty cool to see,” Stephen Amell told TVLine during our visit to the set for the filming of the episode. “I think it will be pretty impactful.”

Elsewhere in the new photos, Oliver and his wife Felicity take the stand, as do his former teammates Dinah and Rene (to say nothing but the nicest things, we’re sure).

Scroll through the gallery above (or click here) for a preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the big comeback.