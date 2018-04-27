American Idol's Disney Night Set List Revealed: See Who's Singing What

American Idol has revealed which iconic tunes the Top 10 will tackle on Disney Night this Sunday (ABC, 8/7c), and although Ada Vox isn’t singing “Poor Unfortunate Souls” like I hoped, we’ve still got a pretty solid evening of classics ahead of us.

As originally posted to Oh My Disney, here’s a full rundown of who’s singing what:

* Michael J. Woodard: “Beauty and the Beast” (Beauty and the Beast)

* Catie Turner: “Once Upon a Dream” (Sleeping Beauty)

* Jurnee: “How Far I’ll Go” (Moana)

* Ada Vox: “Circle of Life” (The Lion King)

* Cade Foehner: “Kiss the Girl” (The Little Mermaid)

* Gabby Barrett: “Colors of the Wind” (Pocahontas)

* Caleb Lee Hutchinson: “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” (Toy Story)

* Dennis Lorenzo: “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (The Lion King)

* Maddie Poppe: “The Bare Necessities” (The Jungle Book)

* Michelle Sussett: “Remember Me” (Coco)

Snap Judgments: I’m most excited to see what Turner will do with one of the most gorgeous (and oldest) tunes in the Disney library; I have a feeling that Sussett will really shine with “Remember Me”; Hutchinson couldn’t have been given a more boring song; and as mentioned before, I’m super disappointed that Ada isn’t giving us full Ursula, though I imagine “Circle of Life” will fit nicely in her range.

Which of these do you think is the best fit? Drop a comment with your thoughts.