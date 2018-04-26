The Avengers: Infinity War cast assembled for its very own version of the Brady Bunch theme song in a new Tonight Show parody that host Jimmy Fallon unveiled on Wednesday.

“The Marvel Bunch,” as it’s called, is led by Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr., who introduces “the story of a playboy genius, who was gearing up to form some sort of crew.” He’s then joined by a former Russian spy (Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow), a God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth’s Thor) and “one who fought in World War II” (Chris Evans’ Captain America).

Next comes Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, who begins boasting about “a handsome Star-Lord” before Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Steven Strange) and Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) appear in the blue boxes to his left. Last but not least is Tom Hiddleston (Loki), who takes center square and greets Hemsworth.

