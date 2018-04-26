TVLine Items: The Flash Vet's YouTube Drama, Whitford's New Gig and More

Tom Felton‘s new crew is a far cry from the team at S.T.A.R. Labs: The former Flash series regular and Harry Potter alum will star in YouTube Red’s upcoming sci-fi thriller series Origin, our sister site Deadline reports.

The 10-episode drama centers on a group of strangers who find themselves stranded on a spacecraft bound for a distant planet. As the passengers work together to survive, they discover that one of them is far from who they claim to be. Felton will play an angry young man, who is as much of a threat to himself as he is to those around him.

* The ubiquitous Bradley Whitford (Transparent, The West Wing) has joined the Pop dramedy Flack, which follows an American PR executive (True Blood‘s Anna Paquin) living in London. Per Deadline, Whitford will play an American movie star working across the pond in theater.

* Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Underground) has landed the female lead in HBO’s straight-to-series drama Lovecraft Country, from producer Jordan Peele (Get Out) and writer Misha Green (Underground), Deadline reports.

* Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of a multi-cam comedy starring comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as a public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. Additionally, the streamer has picked up two comedy specials from Iglesias.

* The HBO drama Succession, about a family who controls one of the biggest media conglomerates in the world, will premiere Sunday, June 3 at 10/9c.

* Watch a new trailer for Paramount Network’s upcoming Kevin Costner-starring drama Yellowstone, debuting Wednesday, June 20 at 9 pm:

