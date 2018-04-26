Game of Thrones Author Offers Possible Hint About Spinoff Series' Subject

The Game of Thrones spinoff currently in the works at HBO just may come with an extra helping of dragons.

In a recent post on his personal blog, Thrones author George R.R. Martin hyped the upcoming release of Fire & Blood, a companion book to his Thrones novels that contains “monumental history of the Targaryen kings of Westeros.”

No, it’s not the long-awaited next chapter in his A Song of Ice and Fire saga — that’s not arriving in bookstores until 2019 at the earliest, Martin adds — but here’s why fans of the HBO series based on Martin’s work might want to pay attention to his latest output: It could provide fodder for Thrones‘ eventual spinoff.

“As most of you know, HBO is presently developing a number of different prequels to Game of Thrones,” Martin writes on his site. “I know I am going to be asked whether those shows are going to be based on material from Fire & Blood. It’s a logical question.”

He continues: “The only answer I can give is… ah, well, no one is sure yet, and anyway, I am not allowed to say. So let’s move that to the side.”

Martin’s cagey answer tracks with what HBO president Casey Bloys told TVLine in January: Though the spinoff will not contain any characters previously seen on the Emmy-winning drama, “there may be [familiar] bloodlines” in the potential series. And seeing as Daenerys — and, as was confirmed in the Season 7 finale, Jon Snow — are members of the Targaryen dynasty, that certainly makes the dragon-obsessed family seem like a good choice for a spinoff, doesn’t it?

Last May, HBO announced that it had deals with four writers — Carly Wray (Mad Men), Jane Goldman (X-Men), Brian Helgeland (Mystic River) and Max Borenstein (Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island) — to “explore different time periods of [George R.R. Martin]’s vast and rich universe. There is no set timetable for these projects. We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.” (It was later confirmed that the cabler is entertaining a fifth spinoff idea.)

