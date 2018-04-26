Emmys: SNL's Colin Jost, Michael Che to Host 70th Annual Ceremony

Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update anchors have nabbed one of TV’s most high-profile gigs. Colin Jost and Michael Che are set to host the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, airing Monday, Sept. 17 on NBC. In addition, SNL overlord Lorne Michaels will serve as an executive producer on the broadcast.

“NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year’s Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver’s seat as hosts,” Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “Along with surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live, I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time.”

Jost and Che added, “We’re proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce, and somehow that’s a real fact.” (Elfman and Pierce did in fact host the kudoscast in 1999.)

Emmy nominations will be announced Thursday, July 12.