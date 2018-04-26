Ratings: Designated Survivor, Empire Eye Lows; Code Black Returns Down

Designated Survivor this Wednesday drew 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, ticking down on both counts and hitting a new demo low.

Elsewhere on ABC, two Alex Inc. episodes did 3 mil/0.7 (at 8:30/7:30c) and then 2.5 mil/0.6 (giving Dez a markedly measlier lead-in).

Over on Fox, Empire (5.3 mil/1.6) slipped two tenths to mark a demo low, while still tying CBS’ Survivor for the nightly win. Star (3.8 mil/1.2) dipped one tenth.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Survivor (7.8 mil/1.6) was steady, while the already renewed SEAL Team (6.3 mil/0.8) slipped two tenths to match its demo low. Code Black returned to 5.6 mil and a 0.7, placing below both its Season 2 average (6 mil/1.0) and finale (6.1 mil/0.9), as well as time slot predecessor Criminal Minds‘ Season 13 average (5.7 mil/1.0).

THE CW | Riverdale (1.15 mil/0.4) and The Originals (1.04 mil/0.4) were steady.

NBC | The Blacklist (5.2 mil/0.8) was steady.

