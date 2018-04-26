Bill Cosby Found Guilty on All Three Counts in Sexual Assault Retrial

TV legend Bill Cosby has been found guilty on all three counts in his sexual assault retrial, with the 80-year-old actor now facing up to 10 years in prison.

The verdict was handed down on Thursday in a Pennsylvania courtroom, after the jury of seven men and five women deliberated for a total of 14 hours across two days. After the verdict, Cosby lashed out at prosecutors, calling district attorney Kevin Steele an “a–hole” and shouting, “I’m sick of him!”

Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault after being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in his Philadelphia home in 2004. The Cosby Show star has faced allegations of similar assaults from more than 60 women, five of whom testified at the trial. Cosby’s defense argued that the encounter with Constand was consensual, but the actor declined to take the witness stand and testify on his own behalf.

An earlier attempt to prosecute Cosby ended in a mistrial last June, after the jury failed to reach a verdict. At the time, the local district attorney’s office vowed to retry the case. Constand also sued Cosby in civil court in 2005, receiving an undisclosed cash settlement the following year.

A sentencing date has not been set, and an appeal is expected. Cosby has been set free on bail while he awaits sentencing. Each of the three counts carries a 10-year sentence, but the judge would likely allow Cosby to serve them concurrently, for a total of 10 years.