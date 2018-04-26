Arrow Pits Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Catherine Dent Against Oliver Queen

The S.H.I.E.L.D. agents’ problem is about to become Green Arrow‘s.

Catherine Dent, who for months has been dogging Phil Coulson & Co. on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., now will aim to put Arrow‘s titular vigilante/mayor behind bars, as outside counsel Alexa Van Owen.

With Diaz nudging the dirty police force, Oliver was arrested at the end of this Thursday’s episode of The CW drama, on charges stemming from his (alleged!) double life — his bail now revoked. Dent makes her debut next Thursday, May 3, in this season’s antepenultimate episode, “Docket No. 11-19-41-73.” Attorney Jean Loring (played by Stargate SG-1‘s Teryl Rothery) will again represent Oliver.

In addition to her current run as S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Air Force General Hale, Dent’s previous TV credits include Longmire (as ADA Brigitte Holder), Stitchers, Touch, The Mentalist and, of course, The Shield (as officer Danni Sofer).

