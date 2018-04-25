TVLine Items: William Baldwin Joins Purge, Double Dare Returns and More

William Baldwin has a Purge night secret.

The Gossip Girl and Dirty Sexy Money vet will recur in USA Network and Syfy’s upcoming TV series based on the horror film franchise.

RELATEDThe Purge TV Series Lands Its Leads

The Purge movies — of which there have been three, with a fourth on the way — take place in a dystopian version of the United States where all crimes, including murder, are legal for one night every year. In the TV series, Baldwin will play Don Ryker, a powerful managing partner at an investment firm who also harbors a secret about the annual event.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Nickelodeon is reviving the kids’ game show Double Dare, with 40 new episodes to air this summer. The original program, hosted by Marc Summers, ran from 1986-1993.

* Singer Ariana Grande will join Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show‘s entire May 1 episode.

* Hulu is developing a TV adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ Less Than Zero, which was previously made into a 1987 movie starring Robert Downey Jr., James Spader, Andrew McCarthy and Jami Gertz, our sister site Deadline reports. The project — written by Craig Wright (Greenleaf) — follows a college freshman returning home for Christmas to spend time with his ex-girlfriend and a friend who struggles with addiction.

RELATEDThe Path Cancelled at Hulu

* Netflix has released a new trailer for Dear White People Vol. 2, debuting Friday, May 4:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?