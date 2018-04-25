TVLine Items: William Baldwin Joins Purge, Double Dare Returns and More

William Baldwin has a Purge night secret.
The Gossip Girl and Dirty Sexy Money vet will recur in USA Network and Syfy’s upcoming TV series based on the horror film franchise.
The Purge movies — of which there have been three, with a fourth on the way — take place in a dystopian version of the United States where all crimes, including murder, are legal for one night every year. In the TV series, Baldwin will play Don Ryker, a powerful managing partner at an investment firm who also harbors a secret about the annual event.
* Nickelodeon is reviving the kids’ game show Double Dare, with 40 new episodes to air this summer. The original program, hosted by Marc Summers, ran from 1986-1993.
* Singer Ariana Grande will join Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show‘s entire May 1 episode.
* Hulu is developing a TV adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ Less Than Zero, which was previously made into a 1987 movie starring Robert Downey Jr., James Spader, Andrew McCarthy and Jami Gertz, our sister site Deadline reports. The project — written by Craig Wright (Greenleaf) — follows a college freshman returning home for Christmas to spend time with his ex-girlfriend and a friend who struggles with addiction.
* Netflix has released a new trailer for Dear White People Vol. 2, debuting Friday, May 4:
