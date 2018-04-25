Video: The Originals Star, EP Weigh the Consequences of Hope's Botched Plan

Sure, all teenage girls gets embarrassed by their fathers every once in a while. But not too many actually get to utter the sentence, “Sorry I interrupted your murder orgy.”

Then again, most girls aren’t Hope Mikaelson, who finally came face-to-face with Klaus in Wednesday’s episode of The Originals. At the top of the hour, a flashback to Hope as a young girl (good to see Summer Fontana again!) revealed that she once astral-projected herself to his location in an attempt to reunite — only to find him in the middle of a feeding frenzy. #ChildhoodTrauma

Frankly, I’m surprised she wanted to reconnect with him as a teenager — though I’m glad she did, as her intervention saved Declan from winding up on his own menu. Enraged over Hayley’s disappearance, Klaus attacked her new Irish bae, only to receive an earful about how he’s been more of a father to Hope (he’s teaching her to drive!) than Klaus ever was.

After some long-overdue bonding, during which Hope revealed that she read the book Klaus compelled Cami to write about him, it was discovered that Hope is the one who orchestrated her mother’s supernatural kidnapping (via Henry) and cloaked her in a sleeping spell. But when she and Klaus went to check out the coffin… Hayley was gone!

“What we really wanted was for there to be a consequence for Hope’s behavior,” executive producer Julie Plec tells TVLine of Hayley’s apparent kidnapping. “Something that seemed like an impetuous teenage move turned into something with more dangerous consequences.” (The issue is also discussed in our new video interview with Danielle Rose Russell, which you can view at the top of this story.)

And just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse, Henry — the aforementioned hybrid who Hope and Marcel sealed away for everyone’s protection — ended the episode dead, his corpse hanging high above the city. Can anyone catch a break on this show?!

Also worth discussing…

* How hard did you laugh when Roman asked, “Did you know you have a dead redhead wrapped in a sheet in your parlor?” only for Hope to casually respond, “Yeah, that’s my dad’s crazy ex. It’s a sleeping spell, but no one really knows what to do with her.” I love me a good callback.

* Another favorite line came when Klaus told Freya that the years have been good to her, to which she replied, “Sunblock, the love of a good woman and literal witchcraft.”

* That said, I did not enjoy watching Freya and Keelin temporarily go their separate ways. When Freya told her, “I can’t love you and my family at the same time,” I just wanted to shake her. Keelin is her family!

Your thoughts on this week’s Originals? Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your review below.