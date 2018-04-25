Danny Pudi to Star in Baseball-Themed Comedy Pilot for YouTube Red

Danny Pudi is stepping back up to the sitcom plate, signing on as the co-lead of YouTube Red’s baseball-themed comedy pilot High & Tight, Deadline reports.

The potential series finds the Community vet (last seen in NBC’s short-lived superhero sendup Powerless) playing a young translator forced far beyond his comfort zone when he’s hired as the full-time interpreter/babysitter for a newly-signed and ill-behaved Major League Baseball star (played by co-lead Sung Kang of Power fame).

Created and written by Arrested Development scribe Chris Marrs, the half-hour project’s cast also includes Virginia Williams (Fuller House), Bruce McGill (Family Guy) and Mircea Monroe (Episodes).