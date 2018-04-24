The Path Cancelled at Hulu

Hulu has lost faith in The Path: The streaming service has cancelled the mystical cult drama after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

“While it’s sad that The Path is ending, I’m brimming with gratitude and pride,” creator Jessica Goldberg said in a statement. “It was a gift to be able to tell challenging and emotional stories for three seasons in this very strange and unique world. The caliber of talent and passion everyone who worked on this show brought — from my partners Jason Katims and Michelle Lee, the execs at Hulu, the writers, actors, directors, designers, and crew — was something to behold, and for which I’m very thankful. Thanks Hulu and Universal Television for taking a shot on this show; it was a life-changing experience.”

Goldberg first announced the news in a tweet to fans on Monday:

Sadly, The Path is not coming back but it has been the most amazing experience! And im@so thankful to all of you for watching! — Jessica Goldberg (@JessRoses07) April 24, 2018

The Path starred Emmy winner Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) as Eddie, a member of the fictional Meyerist religious movement. Hannibal‘s Hugh Dancy co-starred as the movement’s charismatic de facto leader Cal, with Michelle Monaghan (True Detective) playing Eddie’s devout wife Sarah.

Season 3 of The Path debuted in January, with the finale airing on March 28. (That episode will now serve as the series finale.) The cancellation caps The Path‘s run at a total of 36 episodes.

Will you miss following The Path? Share your thoughts on the cancellation in a comment below.