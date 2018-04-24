Sense8 Series Finale Gets Release Date, 'Together Until the End' Poster

You’re in cluster luck: Netflix has announced a release date for Sense8‘s series wrap-up movie.

The highly-anticipated conclusion to the saga of the Sense8 cluster will be revealed on Friday June 8, when the two-hour movie hits Netflix.

In addition to setting a date, Netflix released the poster below (which is available in 20-plus languages).

VIDEOSSense8 Cast Promises a Satisfying Ending

In the series finale — which was commissioned four weeks after Netflix gave the two-season drama the axe — “personal lives are pushed aside as the cluster, their sidekicks and some unexpected allies band together for a rescue mission and BPO take-down in order to protect the future of all Sensates.”

(The previously release featurette embedded above shows the cast back together, thankful for the opportunity to give fans a sense8 of closure.)