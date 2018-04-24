TVLine Items: Megan Fox Is Myths Buster, Westworld Ratings and More

Megan Fox is taking history to task in a new Travel Channel series.

The network has ordered four episodes of Mysteries and Myths With Megan Fox (working title), in which the actress travels the globe with archaeologists and experts to ask tough questions and challenge conventional wisdom. The show will explore some of the greatest mysteries of time, including whether Amazon women really existed and if the Trojan War was real.

Per Travel Channel, Fox has been obsessed since an early age with the history of ancient cultures, people and places, always questioning their “documented” story. The actress — whose recent TV credits include an arc on New Girl — will also serve as a co-creator and producer on the program.

* Season 2 of HBO’s Westworld premiered on Sunday night to 2.06 million total viewers, up from both its Oct. 2016 series launch (1.96 mil) as well as its freshman average (1.8 mil). With an encore plus streaming factored in, the premiere audience swelled to 3 million, down a tick from its launch’s 3.3 mil.

* ABC has ordered the unscripted dating show The Proposal, hosted by former Bachelor Jesse Palmer and produced by Mike Fleiss (The Bachelor). In each episode of the series, premiering this summer, 10 male or female daters compete in four pageant-style rounds as they attempt to woo a mystery suitor. After the contestants have been whittled down, only the two remaining daters will meet the suitor for the first time and present a romantic proposal of their choice.

* Sony Crackle’s original drama The Oath, starring Sean Bean, Ryan Kwanten and Katrina Law, has been renewed for Season 2.

* Steve Martin and Martin Short’s Netflix comedy special An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life will debut Friday, May 25.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Marty Short’s and my new @netflix special will be aired May 25th! “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.” I sure you thought, “I’ll bet it’s not a big announcement,” and now you have to eat your thoughts. Because it’s undeniably big. pic.twitter.com/kYjD0m0Qer — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) April 24, 2018

* The British-American period drama Harlots will return to Hulu for Season 2 with two episodes on Wednesday, July 11.

* Paramount Network has renewed the tattoo-competition series Ink Master for Season 11.

* Freeform has released a teaser for The Bold Type Season 2, premiering June 12 at 8/7c:

It’s about to get real. Don’t miss the 2-hour Season Premiere of #TheBoldType on June 12th at 8/7c on @FreeformTV. pic.twitter.com/kDKWdil3oz — The Bold Type (@TheBoldTypeTV) April 23, 2018

