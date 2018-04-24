Lethal Weapon's Clayne Crawford Reacts to 'Incredibly Distressing' Reports of Bad On-Set Behavior

Lethal Weapon co-lead Clayne Crawford is speaking out in the wake of reports that his hostile work behavior could lead to the Fox drama’s premature cancellation. In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram, the Rectify alum called Monday’s headlines “incredibly distressing,” before going on to detail a pair of incidents that led studio Warner Bros. to reprimand him.

Read Crawford’s full statement below:

“It is true that I have been reprimanded twice during the past two seasons of ‘Lethal Weapon.’ The first reprimand was because I reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conducive to good work under the leadership of a guest director and assistant director, who, in turn, were angry at my response. I met with human resources, I apologized for my part of the conflict, and I completed studio appointed therapy in October. I even shared a sizeable portion of my paycheck with one of the parties involved, per the instruction of the studio.

The second reprimand happened just a few weeks ago during the episode I was directing. An actor on set felt unsafe because a piece of shrapnel from an effect hit him. It was an unfortunate event that happened in spite of all precautions and procedures being followed. I take responsibility for the incident, because I was in charge of the set. I absolutely love, respect, and care for my crew and cast and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs. Moreover, I love the process of filmmaking and television. I appreciate and respect the work of everyone involved. It takes a village, and I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on set or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention ‘Lethal Weapon’ is receiving because of these incidents.

I take great pride in treating everyone in life with dignity and kindness. I am very grateful for my job, and I work extremely hard at it. I have a responsibility to do good work for my coworkers, my family, and my home state, and most especially for the fans. I hope they will stick with me and stick with the show.”

Reps for Warner Bros. and Fox once again declined comment.