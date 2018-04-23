TBS Renews The Last O.G., Search Party

Just three weeks after its premiere, Tracy Morgan’s The Last O.G. has already been renewed for Season 2, TBS announced on Monday.

The Jordan Peele-produced comedy airs Tuesdays at 10:30/9:30c. Like its freshman run, Season 2 will run 10 episodes.

“I would like to thank God, my family, the fans and TBS and everyone that has been given a second chance,” Morgan, who is also an executive producer on the series, said in a statement. “We love you!”

The Last O.G. centers on Tray, an ex-con released from a 15-year prison stint to a changed and unfamiliar world. Returning to his newly gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood, Tray discovers that ex-girlfriend Shay (played by Tiffany Haddish) is married to another man and has been raising Tray’s twins, who he never knew existed.

TBS also announced that Search Party, which wrapped its sophomore run back in December, will be back for Season 3. In addition, Search Party executive producers Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers, who created the series with fellow EP Michael Showalter, have inked an overall deal with TBS to develop and produce new projects in television and digital programming.