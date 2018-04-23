TVLine Items: Gretchen Carlson's New Gig, The Bachelor Visits GH and More

Journalist Gretchen Carlson — who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit again then-Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes shortly after her contract expired in 2016 — is returning to TV.

The former Fox & Friends host has teamed with A+E Networks to create and host a series of documentary specials — the first of which, The Brave With Gretchen Carlson (working title), will air on Lifetime. The program will focus on how Carlson’s fight against sexual harassment in the workplace served as a catalyst for many other women to say #MeToo.

The other two specials will highlight inspirational stories of everyday Americans.

* General Hospital has tapped former Bachelor star Nick Viall to host this year’s Nurses Ball, in which characters from the ABC soap perform song-and-dance numbers to raise awareness and funds for HIV and AIDS, TVInsider.com reports.

* Oxygen has renewed uber-producer Dick Wolf’s unscripted shows Cold Justice (for Season 5) and Criminal Confessions (for Season 2).

* The streaming service CBS All Access launched today in Canada, providing access to current and past CBS shows for $5.99/month.

* YouTube Red has given a series order to the gritty action comedy Wayne, in which 15-year-old Wayne (Sing Street‘s Mark McKenna) sets out on a dirt bike with his crush Del (Red Band Society‘s Ciara Bravo) to take back the 1978 Pontiac Trans Am that was stolen from his father before he died, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the Danish, post-apocalyptic YA thriller The Rain, which follows two siblings who emerge from a bunker six years after a virus carried by the rain wiped out almost all humans in Scandinavia. The series premieres Friday, May 4.

