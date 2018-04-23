Code Black Season 3: Watch Rob Lowe and New Partner Moon Bloodgood's Tense First Encounter

Rob Lowe’s Code Black doc is getting some fresh air, and he’s doing so alongside new series regular Moon Bloodgood (Falling Skies).

In this exclusive video from Wednesday’s Season 3 premiere (CBS, 10/9c), paramedic Roxanne (Bloodgood) doesn’t seem too happy to be saddled with a “ride-along guy” in her new field partner Dr. Willis. Compounding the awkwardness, Willis grabs the half-eaten burger Rox is about to throw away, and then consumes it himself — after checking to make sure the medic doesn’t have any signs of a contagious disease. Their inauspicious first meeting is interrupted by a distress call, forcing Willis to pull a bewildered Dr. Angus Leighton into the ambulance.

RELATED Code Black Ups Moon Bloodgood to Series Regular for Season 3

As TVLine first reported, Rox is described as brassy and competitive, and someone who doesn’t scare easily. Heroic and full of command, she finds a new challenge in Dr. Willis.

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the new addition.