Ratings: American Idol Rises 15% With Top 14 Sing-Off, CBS' Instinct Drops

American Idol‘s Top 14 performance night drew 7.4 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, up 16 and 15 percent from last Sunday.

Bookending Idol, ABC’s AFV (5.6 mil/1.0) was down two tenths and Deception (3.4 mil/0.6) dipped one tenth.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Little Big Shots (5.8 mil/0.8), Genius Junior (3.7 mil/0.6) and Timeless (2.4 mil/0.5) were all steady in the demo.

CBS | Instinct (7.2 mil/0.6) dropped 33 percent in the demo to match its Easter Sunday low. NCIS: LA (7.5 mil/0.8) dipped one tenth, while Madam Secretary (6.1 mil/0.6) was steady.

FOX | Bob’s Burgers (1.6 mil/0.8) and The Simpsons (2.2 mil/0.9) dipped, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.7 mil/0.8), Family Guy (2 mil/0.9) and Last Man on Earth (1.5 mil/0.6) were steady.

