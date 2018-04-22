Sherlock's Benedict Cumberbatch Calls Co-Star's Fan Complaints 'Pathetic'

Uh-oh… sounds like we might need to put on a fresh pot of tea to heal the divide between Sherlock‘s stars.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who stars in the PBS/Masterpiece drama as the titular detective, responded to his co-star Martin Freeman complaining that overzealous fans made the show “not fun anymore,” calling Freeman’s gripes “pretty pathetic.”

RELATEDBenedict Cumberbatch to Star in Showtime Limited Series Patrick Melrose

“It’s pretty pathetic if that’s all it takes to let you not want to take a grip of your reality,” Cumberbatch told the UK’s The Telegraph. “What, because of expectations? I don’t know. I don’t necessarily agree with that… I just don’t feel affected by that in the same way, I have to say.”

Last month, Freeman, who plays Sherlock’s crime-solving partner John Watson, complained that by the fourth season of Sherlock, making the series became “kind of impossible… Being in that show, it is a mini-Beatles thing. People’s expectations, some of it’s not fun anymore.”

Sherlock finished airing its fourth season over a year ago, and there are currently no plans to produce a fifth season. And considering the stars’ busy schedules — and Freeman’s apparent lack of enthusiasm — it’s truly a mystery if we’ll ever see Sherlock and John chasing down clues together again.

Should Sherlock return for a fifth season? Or is it time to close this case already? Share your thoughts in the comments below.