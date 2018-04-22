Sharp Objects Trailer: Amy Adams Sees Dead People in Creepy HBO Miniseries

“Mom says you saw a ghost once. I’m not scared of them ghosts… are you?”

And so begins a skin-crawling sneak peek at HBO’s Amy Adams-starring miniseries Sharp Objects, which is set to debut this July. HBO released the first footage from the much-anticipated project on Sunday — which you can watch above — and we’re already planning to not watch this one alone.

Based on the novel by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, Sharp Objects stars Adams as Camille Preaker, a reporter who returns to her hometown of Wind Gap, Missouri to investigate a gruesome double murder. But she’s fresh out of a mental hospital herself, and her half-sister Amma (who supplies the quote above) seems to think Camille might be having visions of the undead. As the local police chief warns Camille’s mother about her daughters, “one of them is dangerous, and the other one’s in danger.”

The supporting cast is stacked, with Six Feet Under‘s Patricia Clarkson as Camille’s mom and Mindy Project alum Chris Messina as a local detective. Plus, Big Little Lies fans, take note: Director Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for helming BLL, is behind the camera here.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Sharp Objects, then hit the comments with your reaction to the first footage.