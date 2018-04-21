Set Your DVR: Here's What's New and Returning the Week of April 22

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings (though as it happens, there is no What to Watch column for this Saturday).

This week, for example, HBO powers up a second season of Westworld, AMC heads back Into the Badlands and ABC launches a new (and improved…?) Quantico. To help you keep tabs on it all, TVLine presents this handy list of the biggest scripted premieres from the seven days ahead…

SUNDAY, APRIL 22

9 pm Westworld Season 2 premiere (HBO, 70 minutes)

10 pm Into the Badlands Season 3 premiere (AMC)

MONDAY, APRIL 23

10 pm The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special (CBS)

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

9 pm The 100 Season 5 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Genius Season 2 premiere (NatGeo, two hours)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25

12 am The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 premiere (Hulu, first two episodes)

10 pm Code Black Season 3 premiere (CBS)

10 pm Archer Season 9 premiere (FXX)

10 pm Brockmire Season 2 premiere (IFC)

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

10 pm Quantico Season 3 premiere (ABC)

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

9 pm Life Sentence new time slot premiere (The CW)

