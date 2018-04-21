Ratings: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Blindspot Eye New Lows

ABC bubble drama Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. this Friday drew just 1.66 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to mark new series lows.

Opening ABC’s night, Once Upon a Time (2.16 mil/0.4) was flat.

Over on NBC, Blindspot returned to 2.8 mil and a 0.5, ticking down from its last fresh episode to mark new lows. And for those wondering, Dateline‘s first hour (3.6 mil/0.6) outperformed Saturday-bound Taken‘s final Friday outing (3 mil/0.4).

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Dynasty (670K/0.2) and Jane the Virgin‘s eventful season finale (640K/0.2) were steady.

CBS | MacGyver (6.3 mil/0.8) and Hawaii Five-0 (7.4 mil/0.9) were steady, with the latter leading Friday in both measures. That Meghan Markle wedding special did 5.2 mil/0.6 vs. Blue Bloods‘ most recent 8.3 mil/0.8.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (3 mil/0.7) was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.