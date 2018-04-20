Grey's Brings Back Geena Davis, Drops Major Clue About Arizona's Exit

Dr. Nicole Herman is checking back into Grey Sloan Memorial just long enough to (possibly) discharge Dr. Arizona Robbins.

Geena Davis is set to reprise her Grey’s Anatomy role as the hospital’s former head of fetal surgery in this season’s penultimate hour on May 10. And it appears her return is tied to the looming departure of Jessica Capshaw.

Per the episode’s logline, obtained by our sister site Deadline, “Cold As Ice” finds one of Grey Sloan’s own “seriously injured, making the team reflect on what is truly important to them. Meanwhile, Dr. Herman (Davis) pays a visit to Grey Sloan and talks to Arizona about an exciting opportunity.” (Could the “seriously injured” doc be… Sarah Drew’s also-exiting April?)

Davis wrapped her initial 12-episode Grey’s Anatomy arc in March 2015. When last seen, Dr. Herman had lost her eyesight following surgery to remove a brain tumor.

News of Davis’ return comes just hours after both Capshaw and Drew shot their final scenes on the ABC drama (they last appear in the May 17 season finale). Series creator Shonda Rhimes paid tribute to both actresses Thursday in a lengthy Instagram post.