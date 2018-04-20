First Look: Family Guy Unearths Unseen Episodes From the '50s and Beyond

Family Guy has a well-documented history of skirting around issues like “time” and “space,” but Sunday’s installment (Fox, 9/8c) takes that concept to a whole new level.

The episode, titled “Family Guy Through the Years,” imagines that the show — which, as we know it, began in 1999 — has actually been on for more than a half-century. To prove it, we’ll see segments from episodes at various points in Family Guy‘s incredible history.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at several of those segments, revealing Brian’s past as a hippie (shocker!), Meg’s never-ending parade of unflattering hairstyles (again, duh!) and much more.

Scroll down for more sneak peeks of Family Guy from “decades” past, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.