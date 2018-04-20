Ash vs Evil Dead Cancelled at Starz

Ash vs Evil Dead, we’re sorry to report, is dead: Starz has cancelled the Bruce Campbell-starring horror comedy after three seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Season 3 finale, which airs April 29, will serve as the series finale.

A continuation of the big-screen Evil Dead trilogy, Ash vs Evil Dead starred Campbell as chainsaw-handed hero Ash Williams, who ditched his duties as a stock boy to rejoin the fight against the undead. The supporting cast included Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo and Lucy Lawless.

Debuting on Halloween night in 2015, Ash vs Evil Dead earned positive buzz during its first season, thanks to the film franchise’s cult following. (Original director Sam Raimi served as an executive producer and directed the series premiere.) But by February’s Season 3 premiere, ratings had sunk to just 225,000 total viewers. The cancellation brings Ash‘s run to a total of 30 episodes.

“Ash vs Evil Dead has been the ride of a lifetime,” Campbell said in a statement. “Ash Williams was the role of a lifetime. It was an honor to reunite with Evil Dead partners Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi to give our tireless fans another taste of the outrageous horror/comedy they demanded. I will always be grateful to Starz for the opportunity to revisit the franchise that launched our careers.”

Are you mourning the death of Ash vs. Evil Dead? Get groovy with us in the comments.