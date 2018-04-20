A 30 Rock Revival? Tina Fey Says 'Maybe,' Has Some Wild Ideas Already

Could we see Liz Lemon and the rest of the TGS gang back on TV soon? Maybe… but probably not the way we remember them.

With reboots and revivals all the rage right now, Tina Fey addressed rumors of a 30 Rock revival during a chat with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s Tonight Show. Fey confirms that she did say “maybe” when asked about a possible revival of the Emmy-winning NBC sitcom on a recent red carpet, but admits: “A little bit of that is on me. I must be so thirsty for Internet attention.”

Fey does say that she and fellow executive producer Robert Carlock actually have discussed bringing back 30 Rock, which ended its seven-season run in 2013. But “we’d never do a straight reboot,” she adds, “because that’d be too easy.” Instead, Fey envisions “a prequel, like Muppet Babies,” or a sci-fi take “set in a dystopian future where there’s a lot of, like, robot sex.” Well, as long as it gets Jenna Maroney back in our lives — whether Muppet Baby or sex robot — we’re all for it.

Press PLAY above to see Tina Fey discussing a 30 Rock revival, and hit the comments and tell us: Should Liz Lemon and company come back for another season?