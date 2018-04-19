The Flash Photos: Citizen Cold Returns as Siren-X Makes Her Debut

It seems Wentworth Miller is not as done with the Arrowverse as he led us to believe. The franchise vet returns to The Flash in next Tuesday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c) as Leo-X aka Citizen Cold, whom viewers first met during last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover.

In newly released photos from “Fury Rogue,” Leo teams with Barry after the speedster calls upon him to help transport a dangerous meta. But the Earth-X resident isn’t the only one who’s traveled over: Siren-X (Arrow‘s Katie Cassidy) is introduced in the episode. Sporting a gun and a threatening stare, this version of the blonde baddie appears to have taken Joe and Caitlin captive.

As for the other man in the preview, that would be Neil Borman/Fallout (Alexander McDonald), who emits toxic levels of radioactivity from his body (per DC Comics canon).

Scroll the gallery above (or click here for direct access), then hit the comments with your thoughts on the Earth-X visitors.