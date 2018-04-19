Is Sean Hannity a Serial Killer? Samantha Bee 'Investigates'

Samantha Bee’s got a killer conspiracy theory brewing.

In a new Full Frontal segment, Bee responds to the news that President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen has another famous client: Sean Hannity, who failed to disclose his association with Cohen to employer Fox News.

“Why the f—k did Sean Hannity, the guy who made $36 million last year, retain a graduate of the actual worst law school in the country?” Bee asks. Hannity claims there’s an “innocent explanation,” but she isn’t buying it.

“You must have done something so much worse” than get involved with a porn star, Bee posits. After queuing up a clip of Stormy Daniels’ lawyer suggesting that Cohen knows “where all the bodies are buried,” the TBS host poses a provocative question: “Is Sean Hannity a serial killer?”

Before going any further, Bee stops herself to explain why the nonsense conspiracy hypothesis is justified: “I know what you’re thinking: You can’t just throw together a bunch of scary buzzwords and out-of-context clips to support an outrageous conclusion… and normally I would agree with you. But you know who does that all the time? Sean Hannity. … His whole show is just an hour-long list of lies and conspiracy theories, but people think it’s news because he doesn’t sweat as much as Alex Jones and because he’s on a channel that calls itself news.” She then applies everything she’s learned from Criminal Minds to make her case.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Full Frontal‘s Hannity “exposé.”