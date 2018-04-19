Hulu Orders Twisted, Adult-Themed Middle School Comedy PEN15

Get your mind out of into the gutter: Hulu is taking us back to middle school… uncensored.

The streaming service has handed a 10-episode series order to PEN15 (OK, class, stop giggling), an adult-themed half-hour comedy set in middle school, TVLine has confirmed. Maya Erskine (Casual) and Anna Konkle (Rosewood) will star as their 13-year-old outcast selves — though clearly grown-up — as they navigate middle school among real 13-year-olds in the year 2000, “where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen,” according to the official description. (The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.)

Erskine and Konkle created the series — billed as “middle school as it really happened” — along with Sam Zvibleman (Take My Wife), who is slated to direct multiple episodes. The three will also executive produce, along with The Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone. Production is set to begin this summer.

Are you, um, looking forward to seeing PEN15 on your TV? Hit the comments with your reaction to the news.