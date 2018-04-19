It’s hard to believe, but Nashville is about to tune its guitar and step onstage for its final bow. In this exclusive video, the CMT drama’s cast prepares viewers for the lead-up to the series finale.

“There was magic in the very beginning,” Charles Esten says. “There’ll be magic in the end.”

Esten is joined in the clip by co-stars Hayden Panettiere, Claire Bowen, Sam Palladio, Jonathan Jackson, Chris Carmack and Lennon and Maisy Stella, all of whom speak about why they think the show has connected with viewers over the course of six seasons.

“They’re very human stories,” Panettiere says. “There’s been a lot of love there, and a lot of respect.”

Nashville returns with its final midseason premiere on Thursday, June 7, at 9/8c. Press PLAY on the video above to watch the Nashies wax nostalgic, then hit the comments: What’s the Number One thing you want to see play out on screen before Nashville strums its final chord?