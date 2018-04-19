Jane the Virgin's Yael Grobglas: You'll Be 'Blown Away' By Season 4 Finale

Murder, cancer and an evil twin sister – oh my!

The Season 4 finale of The CW’s Jane the Virgin airs on Friday at 8/7c. And according to what star Yael Grobglas tells TVLine, “There are no limits. Anything can happen.” (This is a telenovela, after all.)

In more ways than past seasons, Season 4 has dealt with raw and real topics, such as Xiomara being diagnosed with breast cancer, Jane and Rafael taking big steps in their relationship and Alba passing her United States citizenship test. “We are a very emotional bunch, so at table reads we really identify with our characters and with each others characters. So things like Xo having cancer, we’re all crying,” Grobglas admits. “We feel like these are our friends, and I just love how it feels like life.”

Although soap operas come up with extravagant twists and turns, the characters of Jane the Virgin are real people at the heart of it all. “I’m always so happy with the way they deal with everything and how they manage to keep things light, but still manage to deal with extremely heavy and serious situations and make you feel happy one minute and terrified the next. I think it’s such a wonderful mix of things that makes Jane the Virgin what it is,” Grobglas says.

Grobglas’ character, Petra, has gone through quite the transformation this season, falling in love with her lawyer Jane Ramos (played by Rosario Dawson). “It all felt very organic. I felt like this just made a lot of sense. She fell in love with someone she wasn’t expecting to fall for,” Grobglas explains. Though Petra has dated many men throughout the show, this new relationship has changed her. “JR definitely brings out a whole different side to Petra that we’ve never seen before, a comfort and a vulnerability that she hasn’t had in her past relationships, and I think it’s beautiful.”

As for Friday’s episode, Grobglas said fans can expect the signature Jane cliffhangers: Prepare to feel all of the feels. “Probably as usual on Jane the Virgin, a beautiful mix of all [emotions]. It’s never just one emotion.” [Editor’s note: We’ve seen the episode, and trust us: This is one you’re going to want to watch in real-time.]

Being an homage to telenovelas, the writers have a lot of freedom when in comes to the storyline. “Not many shows can just bring in a twin sister or have all these circumstances that we have had, and I think that’s part of what makes Jane the Virgin magical,” Grobglas says, adding that by the end of the finale, “audiences are really going to be blown away.”

