First Wives' Club Remake Gets Series Order at Paramount Network

Paramount Network is ready to become a full-fledged member of the First Wives’ Club.

The basic cabler is moving forward with a half-hour adaptation of the 1996 film, bypassing the pilot stage and ordering 10 episodes before it’s even been cast, according to our sister site Deadline.

The remake will take place in New York City and chronicle a sisterhood of diverse women who find strength in each other — and engage in a little revenge — after their marriages fall apart.

This is the second attempt to get a TV adaptation of First Wives’ Club off the ground. The series was initially in development at TV Land back in 2016, and was set to star Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother), Megan Hilty (Smash) and Vanessa Lachey (Dads). It never got past the pilot stage.

As previously reported, the new reboot will be written by Tracy Oliver (Girls’ Trip), who will executive-produce alongside Karen Rosenfelt (who was part of the first remake effort) and Scott Rudin, who produced the feature film.

Production is set to commence this summer, with an eye on a spring 2019 premiere.