Ratings: The Originals Returns Up, Criminal Minds Flat With Finale

The Originals opened its fifth and final season on Wednesday with 1 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, up from both last season’s Friday average (940K/0.3) and finale (800K/0.3) while also doubling Life Sentence‘s short-lived average in the time slot.

Opening The CW’s night, Riverdale (1.08 mil/0.4) ticked up with its musical episode.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Leading out of a steady Survivor (7.7 mil/1.6), bubble drama Criminal Minds‘ first episode did 6 mil and a 1.0, while the actual finale (5.3 mil/0.9) matched last week’s numbers/all-time demo low.

ABC | Leading out of a Goldbergs rerun, Alex Inc. (2.9 mil/0.6) was down 16 and 33 percent week-to-week. Leading out of Modern Family/American Housewife repeats, Designated Survivor (3.5 mil/0.6) ticked up from its audience low while steady in the demo.

NBC | A special airing of The Voice (8.2 mil/1.4) was down just a tick from Tuesday’s numbers and delivered Wednesday’s largest audience. Leading out of that, SVU (6.5 mil/1.4) surged 20 and 27 percent, while Chicago PD (6.6 mil/1.2) rose 19 percent and one tenth.

FOX | Empire (5.3 mil/1.7) slipped two tenths but still led the night in the demo; Star (4 mil/1.3) was steady.

