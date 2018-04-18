Taken Yanked Off Schedule by NBC, Will Move to Saturdays This Summer

NBC is taking Taken out of its primetime lineup: The action thriller has been pulled from its Fridays-at-9 timeslot, effective this week, sources confirm for TVLine.

After a brief hiatus, Season 2 of Taken will resume on Saturday nights (yikes) at 8/7c this summer, beginning May 26. A new episode of Dateline will air in its place this Friday.

Based on the Liam Neeson big-screen franchise, Taken stars Clive Standen (Vikings) and Jennifer Beals (The L Word) as members of a team of covert operatives who conduct dangerous rescue missions across the globe. After a surprise renewal last May, the series did a major revamp ahead of Season 2, dropping six cast members and adding The Flash alum Jessica Camacho and Adam Goldberg as new series regulars. But it wasn’t enough to prop up ratings: This season, Taken is currently averaging 2.8 million total viewers and just over a 0.4 demo rating on Friday — down sharply from the 5.1 mil/1.0 that its freshman run delivered on Monday nights.

Will you miss Taken on Friday nights? And what do you think of the Season 2 revamp so far? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.