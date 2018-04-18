Seven Seconds Cancelled at Netflix

Time’s up for Seven Seconds. Netflix has opted not to order a second season of the crime drama from Killing creator Veena Sud and starring Emmy winner Regina King.

“We loved working with Veena, Regina and the cast and crew of Seven Seconds,” said Cindy Holland, VP, Original Content, Netflix in a statement. “Together they created a compelling, timely and relevant crime drama. The first season is a complete, stand-alone story that we are proud to feature on Netflix for years to come.”

As our sister site Deadline notes, the cancellation means that Seven Seconds will likely be submitted in the Limited Series categories for Emmy consideration.