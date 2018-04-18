SVU Sets Guest Cast for Episode About an Alzheimer's Patient's Rape Claim

Fionnula Flanagan, Hal Linden, Anne Archer and comedian Joe Piscopo are set to guest-star in an episode of NBC’s Law & Order: SVU that investigates a rape claim made by a woman living with Alzheimer’s Disease.

In the episode, titled “Mama” and airing Wednesday, May 16 at 9/8c, Flanagan (Defiance) plays Madeline, an assisted living home patient who lives with Alzheimer’s. When she claims to have been raped, her mental state brings her allegation into question.

Archer (Privileged) in turn plays a notorious actress connected to the case, while Linden (Barney Miller) guest-stars as a mysterious man from Madeline’s past. Finally, Piscopo plays a Frank Sinatra impersonator who entertains at the assisted living facility.

“We were quadruple-blessed with our guest stars on ‘Mama,’” showrunner Michael Chernuchin said in a statement. “First, Joe Piscopo turned our set into a night club with Old Blue Eyes taking center stage. Then, Hal Linden, one of the all-time great TV Police Captains, discovered what it’s like to be on the other side of the interrogation table while rediscovering a 50-year-old love affair with the character played by the always brilliant Fionnula Flanagan. Finally, Anne Archer displays the unique talent that makes her true Hollywood royalty.”

